She’s still the one! Shania Twain dropped a new single, “Life’s About to Get Good,” on Thursday, June 15, giving fans a taste of what’s to come on her long-anticipated new album.



During a Friday, June 16, appearance on the Today show, Twain, 51, joked that the upbeat single about going from “dark to light, sad to happy, lost to found" is “annoyingly catchy.” She explained that the song “is a very melancholy story, but we’re talking about making it through to the end."



ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Releasing a new album for the first time in 15 years has been an emotional experience for the singer. “I’m really feeling the love!” Twain told Today hosts Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly. "I didn’t realize how appreciated I was.” The Grammy winner joked: “Distance makes the heart grow fonder, I guess!”

Anna Webber/Getty Images

Twain shared the cover art for the record — which is scheduled to drop on September 29 — with fans on Thursday, June 15. "The day is finally here!!” she wrote on Twitter. "Incredibly excited to announce that my new album NOW is available to pre-order at https://shaniatwain.lnk.to/NOW.” In the black-and-white photo, the singer wears leopard-spotted sleeves as she looks off into the distance with windblown hair.

The album has already gotten rave reviews from a few famous friends. "So excited for this! I've had the chance to listen to this album already and it is ,” Nick Jonas tweeted on Thursday, June 15. "As a fan and a friend I'm so happy for you @ShaniaTwain.” Glee alum Kevin McHale excitedly added, "YES @ShaniaTwain IS BACK!”



Listen to the new single in the audio clip above.

