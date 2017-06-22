Courtesy Shannen Doherty/Instagram

Nearly two months after announcing that she was in remission following her battle with breast cancer, Shannen Doherty is showing off a milestone in her recovery process. The actress shared a photo from her vacation with her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, and joked about their similar hairstyles on Wednesday, June 22.

"I think my husband and I are morphing into each other," she wrote alongside the sweet snap. “#Twins #curlyhairdontcare.”

Hours later, she gave fans another look at her new ‘do as she posted a photo snuggling up to a stranger's dog in Mexico. In the shot, Doherty presses her head against the pup, who is leaning in to her. "For me, there is always a dog. This is Sophia. She can't give enough love. Neither can I" Doherty wrote. "I'll miss her. Just met her here in Mexico. She lives on the property we are staying at.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum first revealed her cancer diagnosis in August 2015. In April, she announced that she was in remission following intensive chemotherapy. "Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. "What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!