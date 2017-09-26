Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess joined PETA’s fieldworkers to deliver clean water, flea treatments and shade to neglected dogs near the organization’s headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia.

In the PETA-produced video, the TV personality, 32, was exposed to the harsh living conditions many abused animals face, including lack of proper shelter and food, isolation from other animals and humans, and exposure to parasites.

"I don't understand why animals are kept like this and what kind of a life this is for an animal. They're not objects," a concerned Burgess said in the video. “They're living, breathing things with feelings and needs, and all they need is a little bit of love and care. Food, clean water, shelter, for God's sakes."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

To aid the four-legged friends in need, Burgess and the PETA team delivered proper shelters, bathing pools and offered much needed attention to the friendly pooches.

The animal lover, who recently adopted two rescue pets of her own explained why she felt compelled to join PETA's life saving efforts: “I've loved dogs my whole life, and after adopting Daisy and Duke last year, I wanted to do even more to promote adoption and help dogs in any way I could,” she told Us in an exclusive interview about the partnership. “When I learned that PETA's fieldworkers are out there giving lonely dogs food, water, and attention every single day, I knew I wanted to help.”

Burgess continued: “My dogs are members of my family, and I would never dream of tying them up outside. It was heartbreaking to see these lonely animals with nothing to do but run around in tiny circles in the dirt—and they're so desperate for attention. I had no idea that dogs were kept like this in parts of the country, and I think most people don't realize that until they see it for themselves.”

The reality star is not the only celebrity to promote kindness to animals. According to PETA, DWTS judge Carrie Anna Inaba, former pros Kym Johnson and Karina Smirnoff along with former contestants Joanna Krupa, Elisabetta Canalis and Terra Jole have all lent their support to help furry friends in need.



As for Burgess’ future with the non profit organization, she told Us: “I’d love to work with PETA again in the future! In the meantime, I'll keep using Twitter and Instagram to show what treating dogs like family means (on Mother's Day and every day) as well as encouraging everyone to adopt animal companions—never buy them—and to make sure that their dogs and cats are spayed or neutered.”

Everyone can do their part to support neglected animals. PETA suggests that people who witness abuse should take detailed notes or photos and notify local authorities.

To learn more about how you can help, please visit PETA.org

