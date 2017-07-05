Still going strong! Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, July 4. The Talk cohost posted a sweet photo on Twitter in honor of the big milestone.

“Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years,” she captioned a throwback photo of them via Twitter. “You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniversary.”

Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. Here’s to the next chapter of our lives. Love you more today than yesterday. Always remember: You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniversary. A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

The couple, who married in 1982 and share children Kelly, 32, Jack, 31, and Aimee, 33, went through a rough patch in May 2016 after Ozzy had an affair with his hair stylist, as exclusively reported by Us Weekly.



In May 2017, Sharon, 64, revealed on The Talk that she’d taken her husband, 68, back after he'd been unfaithful.

“Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again,” she explained at the time. “Probably, really, just months ago because he was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard. I just had a newfound love and I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”

Their daughter Kelly also posted a sweet Instagram in their honor on Tuesday.

Happy 35th anniversary mum and dad thank you for showing me what true love really is! 💜🎉 A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

“Happy 35th anniversary mum and dad thank you for showing me what true love really is!” the former E! personality captioned a snap from their wedding day.

