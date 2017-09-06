It's probably safe to assume Sharon Osbourne won't be "liking" Kim Kardashian's nude selfies any time soon. In a new interview, the Talk panelist slammed the reality star for calling herself a feminist.

"Kim says she's doing everything in the name of feminism, but that's not feminism!" Osbourne, 64, told The Telegraph in an interview published on Saturday, September 2. "Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress."

Softening her criticism, the British TV personality continued, "God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that's not feminism, that's being a ho. And there's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are."



When Osbourne's management team signaled the end of the interview, she giggled and added, "Shame — I could have gone on all day."

Just days before the Osbournes alum's interview was published, Kardashian's cover story for Harper's Bazaar Arabia was released. In the profile, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, mused, "I feel in my soul I'm a feminist. I just don't need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside."

Despite Osbourne's latest comments, she was once inspired by Kardashian. In March 2016, she recreated one of the social media mogul's nude Instagram selfies, captioning the post, "@kimkardashian you inspired me! #liberated."



@kimkardashian you inspired me! #liberated #thetalk A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on Mar 9, 2016 at 10:23am PST

Meanwhile, in the same interview with The Telegraph, the X Factor U.K. judge claimed that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, cheated on her with six different women in recent years. The couple, who have been married for 35 years, have since reconciled and even renewed their vows in Las Vegas in May.



