Sharon Osbourne recently slammed Kim Kardashian for posting nude selfies in the name of feminism, and now she's standing by her controversial comments.

"I don't think what she does equals feminism," the Talk panelist, 64, said during a Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, September 6. "Yes, she's done it on her own. Yes, she doesn't rely on a man for her living. She makes more than [enough], a terrific career. But I don't think because you bare your body that makes you a feminist."



Still, Osbourne insists she doesn't have a problem with the actual selfies. "It's not about what she does with her own body, which we're all free to do whatever we want. [Not] criticizing anybody for what they do with their own body," she said. "More power to her that she's exquisite looking, she's confident in herself, she's a strong woman and she's done really well. She's done incredibly well. Not putting her down for that at all."



The British TV personality caused a stir after she told The Telegraph that she believes Kardashian, 36, is "being a ho" for showing off her body on social media. "There's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are," she told the newspaper.

Osbourne's The Talk cohost Sheryl Underwood also weighed in on Wednesday. "While Kim Kardashian is a genius businesswoman, she has a lot of young girls following her and what example would that be if all these young girls thought, 'Well, this is the way I'm going to make it,'" she told EW.

Though Kardashian has yet to publicly respond to Osbourne's remarks, she appears to be unfazed. She posted another nude photo on Instagram on Tuesday, September 5, which many fans speculated to be her subtle reply.

