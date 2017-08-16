Sharon Stone, Malin Akerman, Kyle Richards and More Came Together for Ed Sheeran's L.A. Concert

— Sharon Stone, Malin Akerman, Kyle Richards and more attended Sandals Resorts takeover of Hyde Staples Center for Ed Sheeran's L.A. concert.



— Sebastian Stan celebrated his birthday with friends and Casamigos Tequila at Nobu in Malibu.



— Chrissy Teigen sported Privé Revaux sunglasses while walking in L.A.



— Kaia Gerber and Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis were announced as the new faces of Hudson Jeans Fall 17 campaign.



Patrick Demarchelier

— Petra Nemcova was named as 'Guardian Angel’ by U by Uniworld, the new brand from Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection launching in 2018 and offering immersive, authentic and adventurous travel exclusively for 21-45-year-olds.



— Niall Horan was celebrated Capitol Records’ 75th Anniversary at the Annual Capitol Congress After Party in Hollywood where drinks were served by Tequila Don Julio.



— Abigail Spencer attended Pinkie Swear’s event celebrating its brand launch with 'Drawn In: Beauty Illustration in the Digital Age,' an art exhibition curated by Sarah Brown in L.A.

— The cast of Broadway's Hamilton toasted actor Brandon Victor Dixon with Martini & Rossi prosecco and rosé for his final performance as Aaron Burr on the rooftop of The Knickerbocker hotel in NYC.



— Beauty-loving ladies flocked to the Barefoot Blonde Hair Pop-Up Shop to meet Amber Fillerup Clark in L.A.

— Jessica Biel rocked Native Shoes while arriving on set at The Sinner in NYC.

— Emily Ratajkowski wore a DL1961 denim jacket and Quay Australia sunglasses while out in Boston.

— Jessie J enjoyed lunch at the Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles.

— Jessica Hall and her daughter Sophie ate lunch at Umami Burger at The Grove in L.A.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for OUT Magazine

— Caitlyn Jenner and Don Lemon attended OUT Magazine's Power 50 Gala and Award Presentation presented by Genesis in L.A.



— Adrian Grenier wore PUMA Suede Classic sneakers while running errands in NYC.



— Dylan Minnette rocked a Levi's trucker jacket and Levi's 501 skinny jeans at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event at TAO in L.A.

— Maybelline New York celebrated its first ever co-branded product collection with beauty influencer Shayla Mitchell in L.A.

— Mandy Jacobellis hosted a beauty-filled salon event in L.A.

— The Fat Jewish, Jillionaire and Lee Maen dined at Innovative Dining Group’s newest restaurant expansion, Katana Chicago, during the restaurant’s opening weekend.

