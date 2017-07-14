She’s taking the high road! Sharon Stone is standing by Madonna after a private letter written by the pop superstar in the 1990s, that's currently up for auction, called the Casino actress “mediocre."



Stone, 59, responded to the comments in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 13. "Dear Madonna, First, I think it’s absurd that anyone is publishing your private letters. Therefore; I publish publicly. Know that I am your friend,” she captioned a photo of the pair together at Cannes Film Festival in 2008.

The Total Recall actress went on to say that she doesn’t view mediocre as an insult. "I have wished to be a rock star in some private moments… have felt as mediocre as you described. We know, as only those who have survived so long that owning our own mediocrity is the only way to own our own strengths; to become all that we both have become,” she shared. "I love and adore you; won’t be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys. Sharon.” (Stone also directly tagged the “Vogue” singer in the post.)

In the handwritten letter, Madonna, 58, reportedly called out both Stone and the late Whitney Houston. The note was addressed to a mysterious “J,” but is believed to be her ex-boyfriend John Enos. “It’s so unequivically [sic] frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have,” the Material Girl reportedly wrote at the time. "Not because I want to be these women because I’d rather die, but they’re so horribly mediocre, and they’re always being held up as paragons of virtue and some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me.”

The Grammy winner also wrote in the alleged letter that she felt “uncomfortable in my own skin.” She reportedly shared that she feels that her originality and hard work has only brought her “heartache and pain" and that her outlook on life is “black, black, black."

The memorabilia is being sold by the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auctioneers, and bidding begins on Wednesday, July 19.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!