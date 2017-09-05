Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe Would Consider Doing a TV Wedding

Back to their Bachelorette roots! Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth aren’t opposed to sharing their love once more in front of millions of viewers.

“If the opportunity was right I think we would talk about it,” Booth, 30, exclusively tells Us Weekly of having a televised wedding. “Watching Carly [Waddell] and Evan [Bass’] wedding and just being there was such a beautiful ceremony. If that was something offered to us we would definitely think about it.”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Some other Bachelor Nation stars that have said “I do” on TV include Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert and Trista and Ryan Sutter.

Booth and Bristowe, 32, who met on her season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015, aren’t ready to walk down the aisle just yet though.

“We are still just busy and so happy where we are right now and having a great time. When the time is right then we will start planning but there hasn’t been any planning yet,” Booth explains to Us. “The best part [is] that our families and friends haven’t put any pressure [on us] once. There hasn’t been any mention of it and I think our families love that we are taking our time, seeing how we met in a very unconventional way. They just want us to be happy.”

He adds: “Kaitlyn’s dad brings it up every once in a while because he wants to walk her down the aisle so I guess that’s a little bit of pressure.”

As for what kind of wedding they want? “It’s whatever she wants,” the personal trainer says, laughing. “I think we’re leaning towards outdoors. We go back and forth with how big or small we want it. Sometimes we talk about having it really big and having all our friends and family there but then also keep it very intimate with just close family and friends.”

The couple are also thinking about babies, too. “We do want a big family. We always go back and forth. I always say I want five kids and then we say we’ll talk after one and see how that goes,” he tells Us. “I love how real [Kaitlyn] is. I love her sense of humor and we are always having such a good time. I think I like her strength the most and how strong of a woman she is and such a positive role model. It’s so inspiring to watch.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.