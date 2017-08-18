Shawn Booth on Having Kids With Kaitlyn Bristowe: We Want Them to Be Active

Teaching them young! Bachelorette alums Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe may not have kids yet, but they already know how they want to raise their family.

“Just set goals for yourself in everything you are doing. Definitely just be active,” Booth exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I know when we have kids we want them to be as active as possible and get them away from any type of screen or phone. When I was a little kid I was outside every single day running around like a madman climbing everything and playing every sport you can think of. I definitely want my kids to do the same.”

And Booth has never stopped living a healthy lifestyle since. Now a personal trainer, the 30-year-old recently completed an Ironman triathlon and a Tough Mudder 5K in Nashville. He also has a website on deck, which will help prepare meal plans for clients. (He is looking to do the full Tough Mudder in Nashville next month.)

“I just got back to the gym after I was done with Ironman and started doing some more strength training because there’s a lot of upper body strength that’s involved with doing those obstacle courses,” he says of the Tough Mudder. “We killed the course. We all did great. I know my sister was a little nervous and she didn’t know if she could do some of the obstacles but she did awesome. It was definitely teamwork. I definitely picked the right group of people.”

“My go-to workout is changing my workout. I’m always switching it up, trying new exercises, doing something different, keeping my body guessing, and not getting content with anything. I also like to make sure I don’t get bored with workouts,” he continues. “Instead of going to the gym and doing the same thing over and over again I switch it up whether it’s doing different types of cardio exercises like biking, running, swimming or weight lifting.”

Booth usually works out alone, but sometimes Bristowe, 32, joins in. “It’s funny because she has definitely gotten more involved with fitness. She doesn’t love it, but she loves classes,” he tells Us. “She loves cooking, which is great. She’s always making us healthy meals.”

He adds, laughing: “When I do workout with her she’s always complaining to me because I’m a personal trainer and I try to put her through workouts. But she always talks back to me.”

Booth and the Canada native got engaged during her season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. Before filming the ABC series, Booth made sure to keep a strict diet and hit the gym even harder.



“I figured there would be some point I was having to run around with my shirt off and sure enough I was sumo wrestling in a diaper the first week,” he recalls to Us. “So, I definitely went to the gym basically almost every day, I took one day off a week, before the show. And then coming off the show it was a little difficult because we were traveling all over the place, doing all these crazy events and out drinking and celebrating. I wasn’t able to get back into a solid routine until probably a few months after the finale.”

As for if Booth and Bristowe would allow their kids to do reality TV one day? “I wouldn’t hold them back from doing it,” he says. “I would give them a lot of advice and a lot of warning and very long conversations with them before they do it. But if that’s ultimately what they want to do then I’m not going to hold them back from something they want to do.”

