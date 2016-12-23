Nope, that’s not “marshmallows with pricklies” on it! Bounce Back costars Bill Bellamy and Shemar Moore stopped by Us Weekly Video to participate in a hilarious game of Feel Box.

The funnymen got their hands on an array of random items and had to rely on their sense of touch and smell to try to decipher between frozen peas and tiny, sparkly craft pom-poms.



“This is some Fifty Shades of Grey–type of stuff,” Moore, 46, joked while being blindfolded.



Up first, the costars had to identify a bowl of candy gummy worms, which they guessed after just a few seconds. But when it came time to attempt to identify the bowl of craft pom-poms — even we had to Google what they’re called — the two were hilariously stumped.



“This is a lot of little balls — it’s in the cotton ball family,” Moore said, while Bellamy, 51, offered, “I’m going to say marshmallows with pricklies on it.”

Watch the video above to see what else was in the Feel Box — including something “wet and cold,” and catch The Bounce Back out in theaters now.



