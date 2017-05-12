No white flag here. Sheree Whitfield tells Us Weekly that she doesn’t see her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars forgiving Phaedra Parks anytime soon after that bombshell reunion finale last week.

“My heart dropped so far,” Whitfield recalled of the explosive moment when host Andy Cohen called out Parks for spreading the "megawatt lie" that fellow castmate Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were planning to drug and take home Porsha Williams. “I was in shock! We were all in shock.”

When asked if she thinks Parks will be forgiven, Whitfield, who is currently on her Wives, Fiancées, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta book tour, told Us she doesn’t see them mending things in the near future.

“I don't know, it's so hard right now. It's hard to establish trust with someone like that because, for me, it seemed that she showed no remorse for what she did and for her actions,” Whitfield explained. “I think it will be hard for any of the women to forgive.”

As for Parks’ exit from the series — Us Weekly previously confirmed she’s out for season 10 — Whitfield is uncertain how she feels.

“I never want to take money out of anyone's pockets and that's not who I am, but in this instance, it's hard to say,” the reality star concluded.

