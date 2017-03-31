Sherri Papini, the California mom who was abducted while on a run last November, had been reported to the police by her family in the past. According to documents obtained by the Sacramento Bee, Papini’s mom, Loretta Graeff, told police 13 years ago that Papini had allegedly “been harming herself and blaming the injuries on her.”



According to the incident reports obtained by the Bee, Graeff was seeking authorities help with her daughter.” The Bee reports that the documents are from 2003 and added that it’s unclear if there was evidence indicting Papini had been hurting herself. The publication also reports that Papini’s sister once called the police on her in 2000, alleging that Papini had kicked in her back door.

Shasta County Sheriff's Office

As previously reported, Papini was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women on November 2, 2016, while out for a morning jog near her home in Redding, California. She was found after allegedly being beaten and chained on the side of the road in Yolo County, California, around 4:30 a.m. three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day.



Shasta County Sheriff's Office

Investigators haven’t made any arrests in connection to the case and no motive for a possible abduction has been disclosed. Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said in a statement that they have no reason to not believe Papini’s story. Her husband, Keith Papini, revealed during a sitdown interview that Sherri was “branded” during her alleged captivity and said that “rumors, assumptions, lies and hate have been both exhausting and disgusting.”



