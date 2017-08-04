She's still kicking! Sheryl Crow wrote a song titled "Dude, I'm Still Alive" about Kid Rock's rumored U.S. Senate run.

After a Twitter user joked that Crow, 55, "must be rolling in her grave" over reports of the 46-year-old rocker's political aspirations, she responded on Twitter on July 28, writing, "Dude. I'm still alive." The tweet instantly went viral, and has since amassed more than 92,000 retweets and 440,000 likes.



Oh man, @SherylCrow must be rolling in her grave right now... pic.twitter.com/o69j53JteC — Tuna Ketchup (@TunaCatsup) July 28, 2017

Naturally, the "If It Makes You Happy" songstress took full advantage of the moment and turned her tweet into a full-length song. "I was certainly confused / When I saw your tweet today / How when I see the headline / I'll be rolling in my grave," the lyrics read.



"If Kid Rock runs for Senate / I wouldn't be surprised / But not over my dead body / 'Cause dude, I'm still alive," the song continues. "Dude, I'm still alive / Dude, I'm still alive / I'm like Gloria Gaynor / You know I will survive / No matter what's online / Fake news or lies / Dude, I'm still alive."

Crow then took aim at President Donald Trump. "I like a president who smart / And handles women with respect / Who doesn't tweet on the toilet / But perhaps from the Reagan desk," the lyrics read. "I'm sorry for Jeff Sessions / Seems they're dropping like flies / As for Comey, Sean and Reince / Dude, at least you're still alive."

....with lyrics, if you would like to follow along. #dudeimstillalive pic.twitter.com/jnFeCOPq9i — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 29, 2017

Kid Rock confirmed in a statement posted on his website on July 26 that he is seriously considering the idea of a potential Senate run in his home state of Michigan. "We have over a year left until an actual election, so my first order of business is to get people engaged and registered to vote while continuing to put out my ideas on ways to help working class people in Michigan and America all while still calling out these jackass lawyers who call themselves politicians," he wrote.



