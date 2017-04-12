Shia LaBeouf Is Spending a Month Alone in a Cabin in Finland

On to the next stunt! Shia LaBeouf will isolate himself in a cabin on Finland's remote Lapland region for a month, beginning on Wednesday, April 12, the Associated Press reports.

The actor and performance artist, 30, will only communicate with the outside world via text messages sent by people visiting the Kiasma museum in the Finnish capital, Helsinki.



LaBeouf will be joined by the other two members of his art collective, Nastja Rönkkö and Luke Turner, for the project, which is called #ALONETOGETHER. Rönkkö and Turner will isolate themselves in separate cabins in Lapland. The three friends will be able to respond to museumgoers' text messages, but cannot communicate with one another.

Kiasma has started a livestream of its visitors entering a mock cabin inside the museum's gallery, where people can go to send texts to the trio. "A video link to a small cabin installed in the gallery is their only point of contact with the outside world," the livestream's website reads.



In January, LaBeouf, who recently married longtime girlfriend Mia Goth, launched an art exhibit against President Donald Trump. The 24/7 livestream showed members of the public protesting Trump, 70, and reciting the mantra, "He will not divide us." LaBeouf was arrested on January 26 after he allegedly attacked a man outside a New York City museum during the protest. The stream was shut down in February over concerns about public safety.



