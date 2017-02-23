Shia LaBeouf’s anti–Donald Trump protest project might not last four years after all. The actor announced on Twitter on Thursday, February 23, that he’s shut down the project after gunshots were reportedly fired near the livestream’s new location in Albuquerque.



“We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount,” LaBeouf wrote on Twitter on Thursday. This is the second time the livestream has been shut down.



The Disturbia actor launched the project, titled He Will Not Divide Us, after President Donald Trump's inauguration last month and moved it from the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, to Albuquerque's El Rey Theater earlier this week after violence concerns and arrests at the original site. The protest project, which is also produced by Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner, invited participants to recite the phrase "He will not divide us" into a camera feeding a livestream at hewillnotdivide.us and was scheduled to run throughout Trump’s four-year term.



In a statement to USA Today, museum staff explained: "Over the course of the installation, there have been dozens of threats of violence and numerous arrests, such that police felt compelled to be stationed outside the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

LaBeouf was also arrested at the site. The actor was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment after he pulled a scarf off a man on January 25.

TMZ reports that police didn’t find anyone with a gun at the site in Albuquerque but that the livestream is still down. It’s unclear if LaBeouf will revive the project at a later date.

