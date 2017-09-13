Simon Cowell Opens Up About His Son Eric: ‘We Have Similar Tastes'

Taking after dad! Simon Cowell opened up about his 4-year-old son, Eric, explaining that his little one is becoming more like him as he grows up. "The older he gets, it’s quite interesting how we have similar tastes,” Cowell told Us Weekly and other reporters at the America’s Got Talent season 12 semifinals on Tuesday, September 12. "Either we like the same thing or we don’t like the same thing. But he loves the show, I mean he really does.”

In May, viewers of the NBC competition series got to see Eric, who Cowell shares with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, in action on the show’s set. At one point during the episode, Cowell, 57, was seen snacking backstage with Eric and stopped to ask him a difficult question. “If you had to be on a desert island for the rest of your life with either me or mommy, who would it be?” He asked. Eric proudly pointed at his dad and said, “Because you press the scary buzzer all day.”

Later, during the auditions, the toddler sat on his dad’s lap and helped weigh in on contestants. “Are you trying to do my job? What do I do?” the former American Idol judge asked his son, who repeatedly pressed the show’s signature red buzzer. “That’s my job!” Cowell joked.

Cowell previously joked about raising his son, saying that he felt judged by Eric as an infant. "For the first six months, I honestly thought, [this] is the most one-sided conversation I’ve ever had in my life, I’m not getting anything back here. Maybe he hates me,” Cowell told Us in March 2016. “And then after about a year and a half, suddenly, you get this connection. And they start talking to you. And you can teach them things. It’s an amazing feeling.”

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

