Tough break! Simone Biles blasted an Instagram user who criticized her for posting a photo of herself on vacation holding a beverage.

The Olympian, 20, shared a picture of herself on Saturday, July 8, pursing her lips and showing off a colorful cup with “Hawaii” written on it. Biles captioned the photo: “Resting beach face.”

resting beach face 🐚 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

One user commented to let the gymnast know they took issue with her vacation. “Seems like u have partied non stop for a year,” the Instagram user wrote. "#trash #unfollow #suckya—role model.”

Biles quickly responded to the comment, explaining that she has every right to take time to unwind. “Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic medals,” she wrote. "I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats.”

Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is... ✌🏾 #BLOCK pic.twitter.com/T4UA2DuLg2 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 9, 2017

The Ohio native then took to Twitter later that night to explain why she decided to call out the Instagram user. "Comments like this have me shook,” Biles wrote alongside a screen grab of their interaction. "I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is... #BLOCK"

Following her Olympic victories in Rio, Biles competed on Dancing With the Stars’ 24th season alongside partner Sasha Farber. The pair placed fourth in the competition after a shocking elimination before the semifinals.

After their departure from the ABC competition, Biles opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the best part about taking time off from gymnastics. "My life is just a little more freeing,” she told Us in May. "I’ve gone indoor skydiving, cliff jumping and horseback riding. I’m eating whatever I want!"



