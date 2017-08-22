It’s Instagram official! Simone Biles revealed in an Instagram post on Monday, August 21, that she has a new man in her life.

The decorated Olympian, 20, shared a photo with her arms wrapped around fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin. In the pic, the pair pose on a balcony and look into each other’s eyes. “Always smiling with you,” she captioned the post.

Ervin, 23, also posted a photo of the couple all dressed up to attend Biles’ induction into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame. “Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you’ve accomplished & how well you carry yourself,” he wrote. “You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation[s] on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

always smiling with you A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

It seems Biles’ Final Five teammates Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian were introduced to her new beau at the ceremony. Biles shared photos with her three friends, who all received the honor. (Gabby Douglas was also an inductee, but seemed to be absent from the event.)

Biles previously revealed that due to her dedication to gymnastics, she had put her dating life on hold. “I have never had a boyfriend in my life,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April while competing on Dancing With the Stars. “At 20 years old I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date.”

The four-time gold medalist sparked rumors that she was dating Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory during the 2016 Rio Olympics after she jokingly called him her “Brazilian boyfriend” in an Instagram post. However, Biles told Us at the time that they’re just friends and the “boyfriend” label was a joke.



"We joke that we're like international boyfriend and girlfriend because we see each other at these international meets, so I think that's really cool,” Biles told Us. "International friendships are the best, and I think it's something you should cherish forever."

