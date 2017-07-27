Simone Biles shared a hilarious video of her post-wisdom teeth surgery on Instagram, and it truly deserves its own medal. The 20-year-old gymnast proved that though she is a gold medal-winning Olympian, she is not immune to the embarrassment of being recorded after waking up from this painful procedure.

While Biles was still at the oral surgeon’s office, someone in her family caught her on video and her reaction is priceless. At first, the Dancing with the Stars contestant, who is clearly still under the effects of anesthesia, is heard mumbling some words since the gauze is still in her mouth. But then she pretends to be driving a car and even honks the imaginary horn a few times.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Olympian posted a selfie alongside her sister Adria Biles teasing the funny moment saying, “wisdom teeth = gone ps I have a funny video to share with y'all ! haha.”

The star proved she is not afraid to laugh at herself, writing a message to her followers in the caption saying, “after wisdom teeth !! no words😂 haha! ENJOY! hope [yall] get a good laugh!!”

wisdom teeth = gone 🙇🏾‍♀️ ps I have a funny video to share with y'all ! haha A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Her family sure seemed to enjoy the moment as they can be heard laughing in the background and asking her if she was “driving down the street.”

Videos of teenagers recovering from wisdom teeth removal have gone viral in the past, but it is not every day a celebrity shares such an intimate and personal moment in their lives. The athlete said on Twitter that she will be taking this time to relax since now she at least gets “to be home & catch up on some shows,” and enjoy all the food her followers recommended prior to the procedure.

wisdom teeth - gone 🙇🏾‍♀️

atleast I get to be home & catch up on some shows 🤞🏾 ps I have a funny video for y'all from this!!! pic.twitter.com/DO70VHwHO0 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017

