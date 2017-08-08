Sinead O’Connor has sparked concern for her mental health after revealing she is suicidal and living out of a motel in New Jersey. In the 12-minute video shared to her Facebook on Thursday, August 3, the Irish singer, best known for her 1990 hit “Nothing Compares," broke down as as she opened up about the isolation of mental illness. She captioned the clip, “”I MADE THIS VIDEO BECAUSE I AM ONE OF MILLIONS.”

David Corio/Redferns/Getty Images

“I’m now living in a Travelodge motel in the arse-end of New Jersey,” O’Connor told her Facebook followers. “I’m all by myself. And there’s absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist, the sweetest man on earth, who says I’m his hero, and that’s about the only f—ing thing keeping me alive at the moment . . . and that’s kind of pathetic.”

The troubled star also took a shot at her family and friends, adding: “And the people who are supposed to be be loving you and taking care of you are treating you like s--t."

O’Connor was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2003 and threatened to commit suicide in a letter posted to Facebook in 2015. “I have taken an overdose,” she wrote at the time. “There is no other way to get respect. I am not at home, I’m at a hotel, somewhere in Ireland, under another name. If I wasn’t posting this, my kids and family wouldn’t ever find out.” In May 2016, she threatened to take her life after she lost custody of her 13-year-old son.

The Grammy winner has been married four times and has one child with each of her ex husbands.

A woman who has also been staying at the Travelodge in Hackensack, New Jersey, told The New York Post that O’Connor was allegedly wearing a hospital band on her wrist and that she left her door wide open all day and closed it at night.

On Tuesday, August 8, an update was posted to O’Connor’s account. “Hi everybody, I am posting at Sinead’s request, to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and she is not suicidal,” the message read. “She is surrounded by love and receiving the best care. She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her. I won’t respond to any questions, so please understand. I hope this comforts those of you who are concerned.”

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.