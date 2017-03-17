Sister Wives’ Mariah Brown has found her match! The reality star, who came out as gay during a recent episode of the hit TLC show, is dating Westminster College peer Audrey Kriss.

Brown, 21, went public with their romance by confirming her status as “in a relationship” with Kriss on Facebook on February 19. Brown also shared an Instagram photo of herself alongside Kriss last month with the caption: “When your girlfriend is an artist, so you pretend to art for a day just for her.”

As previously reported, Brown gathered her family members — including mom Meri and dad Kody and sister wives Janelle, Christine and Robyn — to tell them that she identifies as a lesbian during a January 2017 episode. “I’m gay,” Mariah, who is one of 18 children in the polygamist family, told the group.

The surprising news hit Meri hard. “I just always expected that she would grow up, meet a guy, get married and have kids,” she told the camera while crying before adding, “I accept her, I do.”

Since coming out, Mariah has also gushed about her girlfriend, tweeting on March 8: “Shoutout to Audrey Kriss for literally changing my life & showing me that who I am is perfectly okay."

