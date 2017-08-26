Jonah Hill and Emma Stone are donning some radical attire while shooting their new Netflix series, Maniac — but the former Wolf of Wall Street star’s weight loss continues to steal the show.



BACKGRID

While the La La Land actress, 28, looked different while sporting a curly blonde wig and high-waisted acid-washed jeans on the set of the '80s comedy, Hill was nearly unrecognizable with a mullet and shorts that showed off his lean legs while filming a scene in New York City on Friday, August 25.

The Superbad costars are currently shooting the dark comedy about an inpatient at a mental institution who lives out his adventures while dreaming. Justin Theroux also has a role in the 10-episode series, which is based on a 2014 Norwegian show.

BACKGRID

Hill’s weight has gone up and down dramatically over the past few years. The comedic actor became a household name in 2007 when he starred in Superbad as an overweight high school student. In 2011, he famously lost 40 pounds before appearing in Moneyball with Brad Pitt.

The Oscar nominee then had to gain 40 pounds for 2015’s War Dogs, only to subsequently slim down with the help of 21 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum.

"I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'" Hill told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in 2016. "And [Tatum] said, 'Yes, you dumb motherf--ker, of course, you will. It's the simplest thing in the entire world.”

Hill has credited eating clean, including a Japanese food diet, and not drinking beer as the reason for his weight loss. He also kept a food journal (which he accidentally emailed to Drake) while working with a nutritionist.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!