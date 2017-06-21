The ultimate rock rivalry! Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor had some harsh words for Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger in a new interview.

The rockstars' feud appeared to begin when Kroeger, 42, told Metal Covenant on Wednesday, June 14, that he believes Slipknot is a "gimmick." He also claimed during the interview that the band is "trying to be Nickelback," later referring to them as "Nickelback Lite."

Taylor, 43, caught wind of the Nickelback frontman's comments and responded when he stopped by the Arizona radio station 98 KUPD on Tuesday, June 20. "I don't know what planet he's from. Apparently Planet Kroeger," Taylor said.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images; Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

"This is what I would say [to him]," the Slipknot rocker continued. "You can run your mouth all you want. All I know is I've been voted 'Sexiest Dude in Rock' [while] wearing a mask. You've been voted 'Ugliest Dude in Rock' twice without one. Stick that up your ass."



Taylor explained that he doesn't have beef with any of the members of the Canadian pop-rock band except for Kroeger, whom he said has "a face like a foot." Taylor concluded his rant by saying, "Dude, curl up in bed with your Hello Kitty pillow and shut up."

But wait, there's more! Smash Mouth took to Twitter on Monday, June 19, to weigh in on the beef between the bands. "We see what Chad is saying but Slipknot has more than pulled it off. It feels authentic, they nailed it!" the "All Star" rockers wrote. "They're American Icons."

Nickelback has been making headlines as of late. Last week, internet trolls subscribed Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska to the group's email newsletters as a practical joke. "To whoever just subscribed my email accts (family, work, obsolete) to multiple @Nickelback promotional & fan newsletters: It's. Not. Funny," Sasse tweeted on Friday, June 16.

