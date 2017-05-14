Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson said on May 13 that he spent $40,000 on rehab treatment for drug addiction.

The comedian, 23, joked about his journey to sobriety during the NBC show’s “Weekend Update” segment, as the topic of the Republican health care overhaul came up.

“They say quitting drugs is hard and that is true, but what they don’t tell you is how boring it is,” the New York native said. “Whoever said there aren’t enough hours in the day was a liar. There are so many hours in a day — 24 to be exact, did you guys know that? ’Cause I thought there were only six.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Davidson took to social media in March to reveal that he was sober for the first time in eight years, explaining that he’d relied on weed to help ease the symptoms of Crohn’s disease. He admitted that getting sober “wasn’t easy.”



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

The funnyman did offer some advice for SNL viewers on Saturday night: “Never pick the rehab that you want to go to when you’re high. ’Cause that’s what I did. I just googled rehab and clicked the first place that popped up, and what caught my eye about this one was their main attraction was horse therapy.”

It sounded like a good idea, but “the first day I got to rehab, guess who’s allergic to horses?” he told “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost.

“That’s how poor I was growing up, I never even met a horse,” he explained.

He said that he’d done an allergy test when he was a kid, for sensitivities to dogs and cats, but when his mom was asked if they should test him for horses, she said, “He’ll never see one. We’re more of a Six Flags-type family.”

So his final suggestion was don’t go to a rehab facility that offers horse therapy — “If you go, it’ll cost you 40 grand,” he added.

“It cost you $40,000?” Jost pressed.

“To pet a horse,” Davidson deadpanned. “You could have sex with a person for, like, 50 bucks … I should have banged that horse.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!