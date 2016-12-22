Making sense! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi put her senses to the test for Us Weekly’s feel-box celebrity challenge. Watch as the reality star, 29, tries to guess what she’s feeling while blindfolded in the video above!



Without her eyes to help her, the Jersey Shore alum touched — and even tasted! — several random items in an attempt to figure out what each of them are.



First, Polizzi puts her hands in a bowl full of marshmallows, which she does not like one bit. “Ew! Marshmallows. Gross! I hate marshmallows,” she admits. “I hate marshmallows. I hate them. They’re just gross and they smell like a tampon!”



After correctly guessing other snacks and knickknacks like gummy worms, grapes and pom-poms (or, as she calls them, “craft ballies”), the TV personality has trouble when presented with a bowl of Tic Tacs. “Ew, it smells,” she says as she sniffs the tiny mints. “Viagra?”

However, the mom of two — she shares Lorenzo, 4, and Giovanna, 2, with husband Jionni LaValle — eventually gets it after she remembers that the male enhancement pills aren’t mint-flavored. “It tastes peppermint-y,” she notes. “Tic Tacs!”



To see how Snooki fares during the rest of the challenge, watch the video above!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



