It's not what it looks like! Sofia Richie took to Twitter on Sunday, May 28, to address rumors that she and Scott Disick looked flirty while vacationing in Cannes, France.

"Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies," the model, 18, wrote, adding the hashtag #relax.

BACKGRID

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, was photographed chatting with Nicole Richie's younger sister and carrying her around a yacht in the South of France on Friday, May 26, and again on Sunday, May 28. The pair's fun-filled outings came just days after he was spotted cozying up to a bevy of younger women, including Bella Thorne and Chloe Bartoli.



"Scott's lifestyle has become out of control," a source recently told Us Weekly. "His friends are all worried for him and trying to calm him down. His friends begged him not to go to Cannes."



Disick's ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — was also out and about in Cannes last week. She was seen spending time with her rumored beau, model Younes Bendjima, and her sister Kendall Jenner.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!