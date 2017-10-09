Still flying high! Sofia Richie shared a photo to her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 8, kissing her boyfriend, Scott Disick.

In the snap, the couple leans in to kiss while aboard an airplane as Richie, 19, holds Disick’s hand.

As previously reported, the couple began dating in early September following a trip to New York City together. The reality personality, 34, and model have been traveling with friends in recent weeks, with quick trips to Mexico and Miami.

While the two appear to be enjoying their new romance, Richie’s father, Lionel, isn’t exactly on board yet. “Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on,” the “Hello” singer exclusively told Us at the American Idol auditions in New York City on Wednesday, October 4. When asked about seeing the media coverage surrounding his daughter's new relationship, Richie explained: “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”



Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, is a little more at ease with the situation. “Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore. Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self," a source told Us. "She shares three kids with him, so she'll always want the best for him and will always make sure he's happy."



Richie previously denied there was anything going on between the two after they were seen looking flirty on a yacht in France in May. “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies,” she wrote on Twitter at the time, adding the hashtag “#relax.”

