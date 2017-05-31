Lionel Richie doesn’t miss a beat. Sofia Richie revealed that her famous father keeps tabs on her cell phone location after she was spotted FaceTiming with the icon while in Cannes earlier this week.

“My dad tracks my phone once a day. Awkwardly enough I get a notification every time. I think it's funny so I don't tell him I know,” the 18-year-old tweeted after the hilarious photos surfaced.

Richie’s tweet — and FaceTime date with her dad — came after the model was photographed flirting with Scott Disick, 34, aboard a yacht in Cannes on Sunday, May 28.

"Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies," Richie tweeted on Sunday, May 28, to clarify the rumors, adding the hashtag "#relax."

Her day in the sun with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star came after the self-proclaimed Lord had already been snapped getting handsy with a bevy of other women, including actress Bella Thorne and ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli, who also happens to be Richie’s stylist.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Disick’s former partner Kourtney Kardashian is “worried” about the party boy. His friends also tried to intervene.

"Scott's lifestyle has become out of control," a source told Us. "His friends are all worried for him ... and begged him not to go to Cannes."

