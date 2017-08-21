ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Eclipse fever! Hollywood is excited for the historic total solar eclipse, which is making it’s way across the United States on Monday, August 21.

This is the first time the moon crosses the sun in totality in 99 years. The last solar eclipse was in 1918, and celebrities like Lady Gaga, Andy Cohen, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and more are sharing their excitement and reactions on social media.

Gaga posted a photo sitting on a rooftop with “Take me to your planet” written on her palms. “Total eclipse vibes,” the singer joked.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Elizabeth Banks managed to make a Game of Thrones reference in her tweet.

Now that I've exalted in the #SolarEclipse2017, I'm ready to take on the rest of this week like pic.twitter.com/y9b9obPoIp — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 21, 2017

The Hunger Games actress also shared a Facebook photo of her checking out the eclipse with a homemade cereal box viewer.

Andy Cohen made a Real Housewives joke using a meme of Dorinda Medley, before adding, “This is so f—king cool I can't handle it!!!!!”



Gigi Hadid shared a message of peace in an Instagram post. “May the shadow of the moon fall on a world at peace,” her photo read.

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Sarah Hyland and Sarah Silverman were bummed they couldn’t get eclipse glasses.



Really upset I didn't get eclipse glasses. #dork — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 21, 2017

“F—k I didn't get eclipse glasses,” the comedienne tweeted. “How am I suppose to remember to not look in the sky when it's suddenly dark tomorrow morning????”



Kyle Richards shared a photo with her husband and youngest daughter in Utah. “Loving being in Utah with 2 of my favorite people in the world…Excited to experience this eclipse together,” the Real Housewife wrote.

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Kim Kardashian also gave her kids a shoutout on Instagram, posting a photo of herself cuddling North, 4, and Saint, 19 months. “Total eclipse of the heart,” the reality star wrote.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Katy Perry Instagrammed a photo of someone rocking homemade Eclipse gum glasses, joking: “Sleeping through the eclipse tomorrow just to be different ok.”



A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Ryan Seacrest was ready with his solar glasses, Instagramming a photo of himself in the radio studio sporting the shades. “Solar glasses, check. Ready for you #greatamericaneclipse,” the TV host wrote.



A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

The Rock joked in a Facebook video that he was the one who actually caused the eclipse.

