There’s more! Sonja Morgan confessed to Entertainment Tonight that she’s also dated Owen Wilson. The Real Housewives of New York City star’s confession comes after she shocked the internet by telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she had a fling with Jack Nicholson.



Matthew Eisman/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“Tinsley [Mortimer] said her celebrity crush was Owen Wilson, and I thought she said she dated him,” Morgan, 53, told ET on Friday, April 21, before claiming she also had a fling with the 48-year-old Wedding Crashers star. “I go, 'Oh! I dated him, too!' Out here [in Los Angeles]. Well, I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I also saw him while I was out here. Long time ago, a while ago.”

The Bravo reality star, who was married to John Adams Morgan, told ET that she hasn’t stayed in touch with any of the men though.

“I mean, I never did,” she explained. “That was a period in time where we were all going out to clubs … you know, we didn’t have cell phones. You'd get home to your answering machine, then you go to the same club the next time. It's like a group thing that goes on for a few nights. [Jack] was a friend of my girlfriend, in fact, and ... we were just being bad, you know? I had an Italian boyfriend at the time, too.”

As previously reported, Morgan gushed about her fling with Nicholson on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday.

"So much fun," she told Cohen. "Who hasn't [dated him]?”

