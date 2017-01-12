Not the best start to 2017. Soulja Boy’s home in the Hollywood Hills was robbed on Tuesday, January 10, TMZ reports.

According to the site, an alleged thief removed the “Crank Dat” rapper’s front door to enter the home and stole a reported $10,000 in cash and $12,000 in jewelry. The Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the crime.



Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, wasn’t home at the time of the robbery, but the burglar was reportedly caught on surveillance camera.

The break-in comes after Soulja Boy got into an explosive, headline-making feud with Chris Brown, which started on January 2. As previously reported, the musicians got into a fight online after the “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” rapper, 26, liked an Instagram photo of Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. Brown then reportedly called Soulja Boy and threatened him, prompting the rapper to lash out on social media over Rihanna and Brown’s daughter Royalty, also telling Brown to come fight him. Brown responded, and they embarked on a two-day, expletive-filled, social media fight.

On Wednesday, January 4, Soulja Boy apologized and told fans that his mother had recently been hospitalized.



"I know she's not proud of my actions and what I've been doing recently" the rapper said in a video posted to Twitter. "I wanna make music with Chris Brown … To all the media, to all the blogs, to all my homies from the hood that feel like I been on some hot boy s--t, I apologize. I'm back to the music."

Their feud has since sparked a rumored charity boxing match sponsored by Floyd Mayweather’s company Mayweather Promotions.

