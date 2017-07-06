Spencer Pratt joked that the birth of Lauren Conrad’s first child was eclipsed by the major drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Pratt, 33, retweeted Us Weekly’s story about his former costar Conrad welcoming a son, Liam James, with her husband, William Tell, on Wednesday, July 5. “Dang on #RobAndChyna day,” he wrote, adding an embarrassed-face emoji.

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The Hills leading lady, 31, announced that she’s officially a mom with an Instagram photo on Wednesday of a cross stitch depicting her family. “He’s here!” she captioned the pic. "We’re so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!"

Meanwhile, Kardashian and Chyna’s drama unfolded after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 30, went on an explosive Instagram rant. He accused his former fiancée of cheating, doing drugs and having their 7-month-old daughter, Dream, “out of spite” since her ex Tyga was dating Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner. The Arthur George sock designer also went on to post several nude photos of the 29-year-old model, which were promptly deleted by Instagram. A spokesperson for the app told Us Weekly that they remove “content that violates our community guidelines.”

Pratt retweeted another article about the exes’ feud, quipping, “If only they let her use kardashian™.” Lawyers for Rob’s sisters, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian blocked Chyna’s attempt to trademark the name Angela Kardashian last year.



Besides his silly tweet, Pratt didn’t publicly congratulate his frenemy Conrad on her baby news. Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, are also expecting their first child together. The couple exclusively announced their pregnancy to Us Weekly in April, and revealed to Us in May that they’re having a boy. “I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son,” Montag, who is due October 19, told Us. “I’m hoping to God that we don’t just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!