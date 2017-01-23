Fox News has declined to renew controversial pundit Stacey Dash's contract, the network confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday, January 22. The decision was reportedly made last fall.

Dash, who hasn't been seen on air since last September, made her Fox News debut in May 2014. In December 2015, she was temporarily suspended from the network after she said during an on-air tirade that then-President Barack Obama didn't "give a s--t" about terrorism.



meh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

The Clueless actress, 50, caused tension again in June 2016 when she made transphobic comments while discussing Caitlyn Jenner during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "Go [to the bathroom] in the bushes. ... I'm not gonna put my child's life at risk because you want to change a law. So that you can be comfortable with your beliefs — which means I have to change my beliefs and my rights? No."



Dash also caused controversy when she said there shouldn't be a Black History Month because there isn't a white history month, and when she said the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting that claimed 49 lives "would not go unanswered" if then-Republican candidate Donald Trump were president.

After the news of Dash's exit from Fox News made headlines, many critics took to Twitter to rejoice.

"Stacey dash lost her fox contract, and suddenly that 'career' of being the black who hates black isn't gonna pay so well anymore," one user wrote. Another added, "Before you laugh at Stacey Dash for losing her gig at Fox News, just remember this means she's now available for a cabinet appointment."

See more reactions below.

stacey dash lost her fox contract, and suddenly that "career" of being the black who hates blacks isn't gonna pay so well anymore — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 23, 2017

Before you laugh at Stacey Dash for losing her gig at Fox News, just remember this means she’s now available for a cabinet appointment. — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash outside the unemployment office first thing Monday morning pic.twitter.com/E7CZBlyjNf — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 22, 2017

When Stacey Dash shows up @BET headquarters looking for a job Monday morning: pic.twitter.com/nInko8L30P — #J20 (@Delo_Taylor) January 22, 2017

The Black president is gone and so is Stacey Dash's job. Coincidence? I think not. pic.twitter.com/MNre6ADU8b — April (@ReignOfApril) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash is the perfect example of Karma. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Taammmmmmm (@mieramamii) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash got fired from FOX? Tragic. pic.twitter.com/6LnPUjNY1d — Eggo (@eggology_) January 22, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!