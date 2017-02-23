Taking a stand. Following President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke federal transgender bathroom guidelines, celebrities have taken to social media to show their support for the children affected by his rule. From Ariana Grande to Ellen DeGeneres, many notable names have expressed their disappointment in 70-year-old Trump.

Grande, 23, took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 22, to share a simple message. “Protect trans kids,” read an image posted by the vocal LGBTQ advocate, whose older brother, Frankie Grande, is openly gay.

DeGeneres, 59 — who came out as a lesbian in 1997 — spoke out against Trump’s reversal of trans rights via Twitter. “Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people,” the talk show host wrote on Wednesday. “This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay.”

C Flanigan/Getty Images; Todd Williamson/Getty Images

America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho, who performed the national anthem at Trump’s inauguration in January, had a lot to say about the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host’s order. The opera singer, whose sister Juliet is trans, tweeted, “I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove.”

She added in a subsequent post: “@realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rights.”

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Dozens of other stars also sounded off on the major setback for the LGBTQ community. Take a look at some of their heated responses below:

This is disgusting. This is unacceptable. I #StandWithGavin and every Trans person who deserve nothing less than protection and equality. https://t.co/IK5TO8nWQ8 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 23, 2017

Right now, #LGBTQ students need to know we support them.Share a message of support and put #KindnessInAction: https://t.co/I4cZcSLmnM @GLSEN — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) February 23, 2017

THIS IS EVERYTHING WRONG WITH THIS ADMINISTRATION. @POTUS ACTS OUT OF FEAR AND HATRED OF EVERYTHING HE DOESN'T UNDERSTAND. #RESIST https://t.co/SG9UgSH7R1 — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) February 23, 2017

We are all humans having a human experience birthed the same way!to the communities affected,I stand with you. Always and forever — christina applegate (@1capplegate) February 23, 2017

There's no reason 2 roll back rights for trans citizens or anyone else. What jobs does that create? How is that keeping the US safe? #Resist — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 23, 2017

They can't get enough of getting off on targeting the vulnerable. https://t.co/XcD9KsDUw9 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 23, 2017

Do not sleep on Transgender rights rollbacks, especially if you are LGBQ. One of the most vulnerable populations NEEDS SUPPORT. — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) February 22, 2017

To my trans community, stay hopeful and stand united! #ProtectTransKids 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/HWRsN5hwbm — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) February 22, 2017

As previously reported on Wednesday, Trump officially reversed protections put in place in May 2016 by former President Barack Obama, whose directive required public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity, even if it doesn't match the student's record. The federal law, known as Title IX, was meant to ban sex discrimination in education.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the commander in chief believes the transgender protections are a “states’ rights issue and not one for the federal government.” During his presidential campaign, the real estate tycoon said that trans people should be able to use whichever bathroom they feel is appropriate, but changed his tune after facing backlash from the Republican party.

