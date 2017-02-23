Taking a stand. Following President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke federal transgender bathroom guidelines, celebrities have taken to social media to show their support for the children affected by his rule. From Ariana Grande to Ellen DeGeneres, many notable names have expressed their disappointment in 70-year-old Trump.

Grande, 23, took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 22, to share a simple message. “Protect trans kids,” read an image posted by the vocal LGBTQ advocate, whose older brother, Frankie Grande, is openly gay.

DeGeneres, 59 — who came out as a lesbian in 1997 — spoke out against Trump’s reversal of trans rights via Twitter. “Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people,” the talk show host wrote on Wednesday. “This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay.”

America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho, who performed the national anthem at Trump’s inauguration in January, had a lot to say about the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host’s order. The opera singer, whose sister Juliet is trans, tweeted, “I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove.”

She added in a subsequent post: “@realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rights.”

Dozens of other stars also sounded off on the major setback for the LGBTQ community. Take a look at some of their heated responses below:

As previously reported on Wednesday, Trump officially reversed protections put in place in May 2016 by former President Barack Obama, whose directive required public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity, even if it doesn't match the student's record. The federal law, known as Title IX, was meant to ban sex discrimination in education.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the commander in chief believes the transgender protections are a “states’ rights issue and not one for the federal government.” During his presidential campaign, the real estate tycoon said that trans people should be able to use whichever bathroom they feel is appropriate, but changed his tune after facing backlash from the Republican party.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!