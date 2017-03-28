They’re only human, just like Us. Celebrities like Justin Bieber, Courtney Stodden, Russell Brand and Lea Michele have all spoken out candidly about their struggles, including drugs, health issues and the death of loved ones over the years. Watch the video above to see what these stars — plus more celebs like Eminem, The Rock and Jewel — have said about their most difficult times!



Bieber, 23, has had his fair share of public breakups and meltdowns, but the pop star is determined not to let life get him down. “All these struggles people are throwing my way, I feel like God ordained my steps,” he said in a radio interview back in 2015.

Similarly, Stodden, 22, doesn’t believe in feeling defeated by fate. The model spoke to Us about her devastating miscarriage last year, telling Us that it was her fans who pulled her through that tough time.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“I just, you know, reached out to my fan base and to the community for support and luckily I’ve gotten it,” she said.

Other stars, like Kristin Cavallari, who lost her brother to hypothermia in 2015, said she found the strength to go on thanks to loved ones — namely, her children.

Michele, 30, lost her then-boyfriend and costar Cory Monteith after he was found dead from a heroin overdose in his Vancouver hotel room in July 2013. For the Glee alum, the struggle to find normalcy has been a tough one, but she told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview later that year that she was healing, slowly but surely.

“There is an empowerment that comes with grief, at some point you find it. And it’s very hard, but you will find it,” she said at the time. “And I think that at a certain point, I think that you can choose to sort of fall from this, or you can choose to rise.”

Watch the video above to see which other celebrities have opened up about their difficulties.

