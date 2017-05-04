Stella Maxwell: 5 Things to Know About the Model Dating Kristen Stewart

Stella Maxwell is having quite the month. The 26-year-old model took the Met Gala red carpet by storm in a gorgeous, custom H&M white gown with a plunging neckline on Monday, May 1, and three days later, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that she had moved in with girlfriend Kristen Stewart.

Although Maxwell still has her NYC pad, “she spends all of her time” at the actress’ home in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood, a Maxwell insider tells Us. “They’re both so busy with work, but try to be together when they can,” the source adds.

Here are five things to know about the catwalker:

1. She didn’t start her modeling career until after her college graduation.

She was born in Belgium, but she grew up around the world in New Zealand, Australia and the UK, due to her father’s job as a diplomat. She attended the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, but she waited until she completed her studies to kick off her career.

2. She’s a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

She first walked the runway for the lingerie retailer in 2014, and a year later, she got her wings and was officially promoted to Angel status. “When my agent rang me and told me about the promotion to becoming an Angel, I was a bit overwhelmed,” Maxwell told Vogue Australia. "I got emotional. It made me really happy."

3. She used to date Miley Cyrus.

They were spotted kissing in summer 2015 while the actress was on a break with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth. They later posed together in a racy W magazine spread, in which Stella fed cake to the topless singer. Maxwell told Vogue that she met Cyrus through “mutual friends via Instagram” after the pop star’s friend and assistant Cheyne Thomas contacted her about taking some photos.

4. She’s had some other major modeling gigs, too.

The Victoria’s Secret stunner has starred in campaigns for Alexander McQueen and Roberto Cavalli and has walked in fashion shows for designers such as Balmain, Moschino, Versace and Fendi. She was named the World’s Hottest Women in Maxim magazine last year. Plus, she’s graced several international Vogue covers.

5. She has a star-studded squad.

Maxwell is best friends and former roommates with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Barbara Palvin. She’s also been spotted hanging with fellow models Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, and other young stars such as Lily-Rose Depp.

