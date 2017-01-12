Stephen Colbert mocked the shocking but unverified “golden showers” report about Donald Trump with a set of pee jokes during the Wednesday, January 11, episode of The Late Show. See what he had to say in the video above!



As previously reported on Tuesday, January 10, BuzzFeed News published a 35-page unverified document, containing multiple claims about the president-elect, 70, and his alleged involvement with the Russian government. The file, which has not been substantiated, alleges that Trump was involved in “perverted sexual acts” during a trip to Moscow, and employed “a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him.”



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Though the ex–Celebrity Apprentice host vehemently denied the allegations during a Wednesday press conference — his first in six months — Colbert, 52, couldn’t help himself from incorporating the claims into last night’s opening monologue.



“Trump is right in this one way,” the late-night host said. “Everyone admits this report is unverified. And the man is about to be President of the United States, so I’m not going to validate that report by sharing the most salacious details from it. Even the detail everyone’s talking about, OK? You might call it the, uh, the No. 1 detail.”

Colbert kept the joke alive with a slew of urine-inspired innuendos. “I think this is just an unfortunate leak … that’s making a huge mess. And I know I’m being a wet blanket, but reporting on this is the worst kind of yellow journalism,” he continued. “Even though jokes about this story are a golden opportunity, I just, I won’t do it!”



The former Colbert Report star then took it a step further and played a clip of Trump’s jet getting a water salute from emergency service workers, as well as a short video of the real estate tycoon participating in 2015’s viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. “Look how happy he is getting soaked by those lovely ladies,” Colbert said, referring to the two women who poured ice-cold water over Trump.



Watch the video above.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



