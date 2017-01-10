The Golden Globe–nominated movie you didn’t see! Stephen Colbert turned the 2017 Golden Globes “Hidden Fences” blunder into a brand-new, hilarious movie trailer. Watch the trailer above.

On the awards show’s red carpet on Sunday, January 8, Jenna Bush Hager mistakenly combined the titles of Hidden Figures and Fences while chatting with Pharrell Williams. During the ceremony, Michael Keaton made the same gaffe while announcing the nominees for best supporting actress. Hager later tearfully apologized for her error on the Today show on Monday, and the “Happy” singer later tweeted that he accepted the apology.



Colbert created a trailer based on the made-up movie title that combined the plot of the Hidden Figures, which follows the stories of three black women who were instrumental in the NASA launch of astronaut John Glenn, and Fences, the movie based on August Wilson’s classic, prize-winning play about a black family in the 1950s.

"This summer, see the movie white people at the Golden Globes were talking about,” the narrator says in the clip that debuted on The Late Show on Monday.

Kevin Costner, who starred in Hidden Figures, says in a spoof scene, "Can I have everyone’s attention for a moment? Thank you. They’re going to be asking us questions about our work. I think that’s pretty reasonable given that we’re taking a fence and shooting it into space and that’s never been done before."

The narrator concludes the trailer, saying, "Based on the true story of people who think all movies about black people are the same movie, starring black actors, black actresses, Kevin Costner and introducing … a fence. If movies starring black people confuse you then this is the film you’ve got to see."

