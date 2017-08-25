Revenge is sweet. President Donald Trump blocked Stephen King from reading his tweets earlier this year, and now the acclaimed horror author is returning the favor.

"Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter. I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself," King, 69, tweeted on Thursday, August 24. He did not provide further information about how he plans to ban Trump, 71, from watching the projects.

The first installment of the fiction writer's two-part film adaptation of It is based on his 1986 novel about Pennywise the Dancing Clown. His TV series Mr. Mercedes, which is built upon his 2014 crime book of the same name, premiered on the entertainment network Audience on August 9.



King revealed on Twitter in June that the former Celebrity Apprentice host blocked him "from reading his tweets," before quipping, "I may have to kill myself."

Luckily, fellow author J.K. Rowling, another Trump adversary, came to the rescue. "I still have access. I'll DM them to you," she tweeted the Carrie scribe.



Trump hit the "block" button on Chrissy Teigen, too. "After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 31, tweeted in July alongside a screenshot showing the error message, "You are blocked from following @realDonaldTrump and viewing @realDonaldTrump's tweets."

It hits theaters on Friday, September 8.



