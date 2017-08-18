The White House announced on Friday, August 18, that Steve Bannon is out as chief strategist and Hollywood stars are weighing in on the decision.



Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the news in a statement to CNN saying that the decision was mutual. "White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day," Sanders said. "We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”



President Donald Trump had previously been vague about Bannon’s future in the White House during a chaotic press conference in New York City on Tuesday, August 15. "We'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon," he told reporters at the time, but defended the controversial media executive as "not a racist" and a "friend."

Amid the news, celebrities including Alyssa Milano and Rosie O’Donnell have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the matter.

"Bannon is out. Beware!” Milano wrote. "He can do the exact same thing without an official title in the Administration. Nothing changes until Trump is out.”

Read more celebrity reactions below:

Bannon is out. Beware! He can do the exact same thing without an official title in the Administration. Nothing changes until Trump is out. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2017





Bye, boi! Now we REALLY have keep an eye on you. #BannonUnchained https://t.co/zADTcAmA9o — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 18, 2017





Um what kind of sociopath hires Steve Bannon in the first place? — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 18, 2017





hey bannon - shove a tiki torch up ur ass #FIRED — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 18, 2017









Goodbye Steve Bannon. Even the couches in the White House are happy you're gone. #BannonOut pic.twitter.com/CEDAzRFaSg — Chelsea (@Chelseashow) August 18, 2017





Ding dong one of the many witches (but not the main witch but still a pretty bad witch) is dead — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 18, 2017





🎶Get it on

Bannon gone

Get in on 🎶 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 18, 2017

