Steve Harvey’s ex-wife Mary Harvey is suing the talk-show host for $60 million for child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, kidnapping, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In documents obtained by Us Weekly, Mary also claims that Steve murdered her soul.

“Soul murdering is a crime not a diagnosis,” the filing states. “Soul murder is achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation and brainwashing,” Mary alleges in the documents.

The filing claims that Steve caused Mary “severe mental pain and suffering” and that the comedian, 60, “threaten[ed], manipulate[d], and cause[d] intentional emotional distress” for Mary, whom he was married to for nine years before splitting in 2005. They share a 19-year-old son named Wynton.

Mary also claims that “in 2005, the defendant kidnapped their then 8-year-old son and did not allow the plaintiff to see him on scheduled visitation and holidays as mandated by the courts” and that the “overwhelming stress and pain exceeded her ability to cope.”

This isn’t the first time that Steve’s ex-wife has made allegations against him. In 2013 she was jailed for 30 days for contempt of court after violating a confidentiality clause following their divorce.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Steve’s lawyer denies the allegations made in the new court filing.

"Mr. Harvey vehemently denies any allegations set forth in the lawsuit. The Complaint is meritless, frivolous and the allegations are completely false,” the statement reads. “We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the Complaint."

