Steven Yeun and Joana Pak on November 7, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Congrats! The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun and his wife, Joana Pak, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, E! News reported on Tuesday, March 21. The couple welcomed their son on March 17, the website reports.

A source previously confirmed to Us Weekly in December that the couple were expecting their first child.



The news broke just days after actor, who played fan favorite Glenn on the hit zombie show, and professional photographer Pak exchanged vows at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles on December 3. Attending the ceremony were a number of his former costars including Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride and Alanna Masterson.

🐝🐝 A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

As the couple prepared to welcome their first child, Yeun posted a series of photos on Instagram last month. The series of snaps show him goofing around with a heavily pregnant Pak, who is seen smiling and cradling her baby bump.

