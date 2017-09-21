I'd like to welcome the new puppy to the family. We are having trouble coming up with a name for her. So if you guys wouldn't mind throwing out some suggestions. (NOTHING STRANGER THINGS RELATED)😂 PS. She's a girl. A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

The name game. Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo recently adopted an adorable Golden Retriever puppy and is asking fans for their help in naming his new pal.

In the Instagram pic, the 15-year-old actor shared on Wednesday, September 20, Matarazzo along with his siblings, Carmen and Sabrina, show off the golden pooch as the group smile from ear to ear.

“I’d like to welcome the new puppy to the family. We are having trouble coming up with a name for her. So if you guys wouldn't mind throwing out some suggestions. (NOTHING STRANGER THINGS RELATED)😂 PS. She's a girl,” the Netflix star captioned the heartwarming pic.

The Instagram post, which has racked up more than 157,000 likes since it was first shared, was flooded with adorable suggestions from fans, which included “Goldy,” “Peanut,” and “Scout.” The star also received some more playful ideas like “Stormageddon,” “Drake” and “Ms. Precious-Snufflelumps.”

The young actor, who will surely have his hands full taking care of his new four-legged-pal, has had a busy September. He joined the cast of his hit Netflix show at the 69th Annual Prime Time Emmy Awards and shared an Instagram snap of himself looking dapper on the rep carpet.

“Great time at the Emmy Awards last night! Congratulations to all of the winners! Thanks @ted_baker_menswear for the outfit!” Matarazzo captioned the pic,

Stranger Things was nominated for 18 Emmy Awards in 2017 — snagging 5 creative Emmy wins. The hit show returns to Netflix on October 27.

