Susan Sarandon took her feud with Debra Messing off Twitter on Monday, May 1. The Feud actress likened the Will & Grace star to President Donald Trump during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!.



“She’s not very well informed and so sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn’t thought through, maybe? She’s Trumpian a little bit like that,” Sarandon said while explaining their feud to host Andy Cohen. “So, I don’t have anything against her personally. I just sometimes have to say, ‘But you don’t have the information.'”

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Accessories Council

As previously reported, the two actresses got into it online after Messing criticized Sarandon for suggesting a “Trump prezcy wud b better 4 the country thn Hillary” during the 2016 presidential campaign. Sarandon, who later backtracked on the comment, was a staunch Bernie Sanders supporter while Messing stood behind Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Although their feud has been going on since March of last year, Sarandon said they’ve never actually confronted each other face to face.

“I’m a huge Rangers fan and I’ve been to a couple of games where she’s been there and she never says anything to me in person,” Sarandon told Cohen.

Messing has yet to respond.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!