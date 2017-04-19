Having a famous dad has its perks! Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters admitted to once stealing Liam Hemsworth’s number from their dad’s phone in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, posted on Wednesday, April 19.



“When I was little I use to go through my dad’s phone and take numbers,” oldest sister Sophia, 20, said, singling out Hemsworth, 27, as one of her targets of choice.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

Added middle-sister Sistine, 18, “I called him. He never answered.” The Hunger Games star isn’t the only Hollywood hottie that the three sisters have gotten starstruck over, however.

Earlier this year, when the trio escorted presenters and winners on and off the stage as a collective Miss Golden Globe, Sophia said she got “really bumbly” with Ryan Reynolds, Sistine said her “heart skipped a beat” when Leonardo DiCaprio remembered once meeting her through her parents, and youngest sister Scarlet, 14, said she “fainted a little” when she got a smile from La La Land star Ryan Gosling.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For Sistine, who signed on with IMG Models two years ago, however, her most memorable moment was meeting mega-designer Karl Lagerfeld backstage during her fitting for the Chanel show in Paris this past December. “I don’t think I’ve ever been so starstruck,” she said.

Despite their fabulous life in the limelight, the Stallone sisters told the magazine that their relationship with their famous parents (their mom is model Jennifer Flavin) is pretty typical of most family dynamics.

Their 70-year-old action star dad, for instance, enjoys bragging about his 3 million followers on Instagram, and frequently shares candid moments of the three sisters at home. “He’ll be like, ‘Hey, good morning!’” Sophia explained. “And we’ll be like, ‘Thanks, Sly.’”

Their revenge? Using “ugly” Snapchat filters on the former Rocky star and Flavin, 48. “They still don’t understand Snapchat,” Sistine said.

