So You Think You Can Dance season 4 winner Joshua Allen was sentenced to one year in jail for domestic violence at Van Nuys Courthouse in California on Thursday, August 3, Deadline reports.

The 28-year-old, who won the dance competition in 2008, was also sentenced to five years probation and 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling. He was ordered to stay away from the victim for 10 years, the outlet reports.

The actor was convicted of one felony count of willfully injuring a girlfriend after a prior conviction and assault with a deadly weapon, which was a glass vase, Deadline says.

On June 19, Allen attacked his ex-girlfriend, who then ran into a coffee shop to escape. He followed her there and threw a glass vase at another woman who was trying to help. Allen also got into an altercation with a man in the coffee shop. He continued to vandalize the store until he was “subdued by other good Samaritans,” the District Attorney’s Office said, according to Deadline.

Allen had previously allegedly assaulted the same ex-girlfriend on another occasion in April 2016. He also had a January 13, 2016, conviction of “willfully injuring a girlfriend,” in which he attempted to strangle her.

The SYTYCD alum has also appeared in 2010’s Step Up 3D and 2011’s Footloose, and made an appearance on a 2015 episode of Dance Moms.

Now, the Fox reality show is in its 14th season, which premiered in June. The judges include Vanessa Hudgens, Mary Murphy and Nigel Lythgoe.

