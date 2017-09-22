Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Addresses T.I. Reconciliation Rumors After Divorce Filing

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Setting the record straight. Tameka “Tiny” Harris spoke out about rumors that she’s reconciling with estranged husband, T.I., in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly.

Earlier today, the singer, 42, said during The Wendy Williams Show that she and the rapper, 36, are still married and figuring out their relationship as they go.

“This doesn't imply that my divorce is off, it states that we are trying to figure it out one day at a time,” Harris tells Us. “I do not want false press stories to overshadow the intent of our interview with Wendy announcing tickets went on sale today for my group, XSCAPE's national arena tour which begins November 22nd. It is also my husband's birthday on Monday and these stories should not interfere with how my family intends to spend our day celebrating him.”

A source adds to Us that the pair have “been spending time together as a family again.”

As previously reported, Harris filed for divorce from T.I. in December 2016 after six years of marriage. The pair married in 2010 and have three children together — Clifford “King” Joseph, 13, Major Philant, 9, and Heiress Diana, 18 months.

