50 and fabulous! Tamra Judge turned the big 5-0 on Saturday, September 2, and celebrated by partying in her bikini.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and mom of four had fun with husband Eddie Judge and some friends at a rental home in Carmel, California, after their planned trip to Mexico fell through last minute.

“Road Trippin to Carmel with these nuts 🥜 @eddiejudge@brookenishida,” she captioned a group pic. “When your flight gets canceled to Cabo there is always plan B 😛 Last day of my 40's #birthdayweekend#champagneweekend #FmeIm50. Btw. Eddie says the shirt is salmon not pink....is that gay?”

The reality TV personality posted a ton of photos from the weekend, including ones of herself wearing a birthday sash, silly “50” sunglasses and a hat holding a “fabulous at 50” wine glass.

Living like I'm 49 forever 😛 or more like the next 5 hours A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

“Living like I'm 49 forever 😛 or more like the next 5 hours,” Judge captioned a shot of herself in her patterned bikini, sipping on some champagne.

Love you to the moon and back baby @eddiejudge #tamras50th #vintage67 A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

She also shared a coupley shot with Eddie, writing, “Love you to the moon and back baby @eddiejudge #tamras50th#vintage67.”

Earlier this season, the famous housewife opened up to Bravo’s Daily Dish about hitting the milestone birthday. "No, I don't grow old gracefully," she joked. “There’s nothing graceful about growing old. You can’t see. It’s horrible. … At first, I was like ’No way. There’s going to be no 50th birthday party.’ And now I’m like, ‘Sh-t. If it’s happening, I might as well go out with a bang.’”

Judge has gone through a lot lately after revealing that she was diagnosed with skin cancer on August 27. “Im showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like,” the fitness competitor captioned a photo of her butt with a small mole on it. “I don't want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

