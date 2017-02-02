Out with the old, in with the new! Tamron Hall revealed that she’s been staying busy since her sudden Today show departure and the ensuing drama.



The former morning show cohost, 46, revealed in a Twitter video on Thursday, February 2, that she cleaned out her closet and is donating her designer duds to a nonprofit organization. In the clip, Hall, who is wearing a patterned onesie, stands next to large shopping bags full of clothes.

“OK, what have I been doing all day today? First of all, thank you guys so much for all your sweet social media messages. It’s meant so much to me. These are good times for everybody and good times for one of my favorite organizations, Housing Works,” she said. “This is what I’ve really been doing all day. I have Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin. I’ve got work clothes. I’ve got party clothes. I have packed up a mother lode, heading to Housing Works to donate all these things. Hopefully, you will support them. It’s an amazing organization.”



As previously reported, NBC Universal announced on Wednesday that Hall had left her roles with NBC News and MSNBC. “[January 31] was her last day as an anchor on both networks,” NBC told Us Weekly in a statement. “Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”



Her shocking exit came just a few days after it was reported that the megapopular former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly would be taking over an hour of the Today show. Sources told Us Weekly that Hall was told “minutes before going on air Friday that she and Al [Roker] were being taken off the show for Megyn Kelly.”



“She was a wreck in commercial breaks and couldn’t believe the company would tell her just before going live on MSNBC,” the insider continued. “It was especially surprising after receiving an email of praise from the coexecutive producers just days before about how they were No. 1 in ratings for seven weeks in a row.”



Hall’s departure has left Roker to host the Today show’s third hour until the new lineup takes effect in the fall, NBC News previously told Us.

